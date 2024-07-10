Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 2,072 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.29. 1,125,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,066. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

