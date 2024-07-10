Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,308 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 61,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,761. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

