Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 150,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 663,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,296. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

