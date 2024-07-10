Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 412,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 363,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 442,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,874. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

