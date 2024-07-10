Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $713,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. 1,896,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,310. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

