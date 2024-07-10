Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,239. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

