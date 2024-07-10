Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 648,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

