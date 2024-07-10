Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,511 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 11,675,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,229,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

