Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 2,838 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Haleon were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,889,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

