Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.94. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

