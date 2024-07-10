Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 4,050,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,837,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

