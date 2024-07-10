Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,337. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

