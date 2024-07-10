Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

VONG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. 577,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

