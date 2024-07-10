Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,291 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 144,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,918. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

