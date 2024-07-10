Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $209,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,595,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HII traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.56. 117,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

