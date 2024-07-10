Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 51,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 41.2% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. 3,880,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,503. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

