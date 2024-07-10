Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 577,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,917. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

