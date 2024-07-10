Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (AEM, BTG, CNE, DELT, ENQ, FRSH, GFM, HELE, IPX, MEOH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 10th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by CIBC from $81.00 to $101.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.38). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.43). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $137.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 620 ($7.94). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $22.50 to $23.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $45.50 to $46.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

