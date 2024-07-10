Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Price Target Raised to C$0.72 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

RGD stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$905.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.21. Reunion Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

