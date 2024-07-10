Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Price Target Raised to C$0.72 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RGD
Reunion Gold Price Performance
Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reunion Gold
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.