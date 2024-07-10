RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $44,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 2,680.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoPro by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 1,741,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,924. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

