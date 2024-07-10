RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $3,715,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $939.98. 2,681,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $945.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

