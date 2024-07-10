Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.78

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.78 and last traded at C$27.78, with a volume of 19338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.55.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

