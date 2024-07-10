Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.02. Riskified shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 305,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Riskified Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riskified by 10.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Riskified by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

