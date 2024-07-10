RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 161 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $14.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.47. 1,883,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 728.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

