Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

