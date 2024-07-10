Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 18,759,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 43,575,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

