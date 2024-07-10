Robert Charles Peterson Sells 11,376 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,874 shares in the company, valued at $248,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD stock remained flat at $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 172,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,414. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. biote Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.09 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that biote Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of biote by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

