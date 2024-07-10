Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 35.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

