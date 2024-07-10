Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 17,917 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,753,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,998,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

