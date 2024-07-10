Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.18. 157,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,392,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 979,271 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

