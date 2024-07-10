Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Market Perform

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $130.67 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $146.25. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.03.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.