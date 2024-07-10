Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Up 11.7%

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.89 ($0.14). 2,314,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 409,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Scancell Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.39. The company has a market cap of £101.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

