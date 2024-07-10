Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

SERE stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.04. The firm has a market cap of £86.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,073.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 59.48 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.80 ($1.02).

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.