Schroder Oriental Income (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Price Performance
LON SOI opened at GBX 281.56 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.50 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,640.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.55.
Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile
