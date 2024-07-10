Schroder Oriental Income (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SOI opened at GBX 281.56 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.50 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,640.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.55.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

