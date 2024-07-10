Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 26768867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

Specifically, insider Roger Thomas Mather bought 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02). In other Science in Sport news, insider Roger Thomas Mather bought 117,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02). Also, insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($22.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,727,500 ($13,740,873.57). 11.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of £35.14 million, a PE ratio of -384.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.