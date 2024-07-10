Scott H. Galit Sells 446,104 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $2,453,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

