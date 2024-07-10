Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.11

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 59884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Secom Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

