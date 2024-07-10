Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $340.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$340.00 and last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$340.00.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$316.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$308.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Insider Transactions at Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Company Profile

In other news, Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total value of C$261,018.00. In other news, Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total value of C$261,018.00. Also, Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total transaction of C$3,300,600.00. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

