Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 8%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 2,123,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 250,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of -0.66.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £896.13 ($1,147.85). Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

