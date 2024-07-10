Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.71

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 4367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Down 18.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1427 dividend. This is a boost from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

