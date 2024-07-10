Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shoe Zone Stock Performance
LON:SHOE opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.39 million, a PE ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 1.23. Shoe Zone has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Shoe Zone Company Profile
