SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 5.7%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. 108,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 709,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

