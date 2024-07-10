SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 5.7%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. 108,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 709,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
