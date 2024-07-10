Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Get Silgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,844,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Silgan by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.