Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.55. 177,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 262,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVCO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

