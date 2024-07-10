Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Shares Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Siyata Mobile Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
