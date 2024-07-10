Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

