Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 66.3% annually over the last three years.
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWBI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.