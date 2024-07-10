Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $261.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.66 and a 200-day moving average of $278.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

