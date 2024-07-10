Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $140.89 and last traded at $141.81. 1,062,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,591,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.02.

Specifically, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Snowflake Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.