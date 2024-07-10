Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,126. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

