S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,531. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $466.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.